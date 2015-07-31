FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore June bank lending at 5-month high on construction loans
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore June bank lending at 5-month high on construction loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending in June hit a five-month high on a rise in loans to the building and construction sector, as well as general commerce, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$606.8 billion ($441.8 billion) last month, the highest since January, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. That compared with S$597.0 billion in May.

June bank lending grew 1.5 percent from S$597.8 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in June increased 5.0 percent to S$180.3 billion from S$171.8 billion a year earlier. These loans totalled at S$179.4 billion in May.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$554.5 billion in June, down from S$555.7 billion in May.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3735 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
