Singapore August bank lending edges up
September 30, 2015 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore August bank lending edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Singapore’s total bank lending rose in August, on the back of increases in loans to financial institutions as well as the transport, storage and communication sector, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$613.5 billion ($430.1 billion) last month, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

In July, bank lending had totalled S$610.4 billion.

August bank lending grew 1.48 percent from S$604.6 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in August rose to S$182.0 billion from S$181.6 billion in July.

These loans totalled S$173.5 billion in August 2014.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$574.9 billion in August, up from S$561.4 billion in July.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg

$1 = Singapore dollar 1.4265 Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

