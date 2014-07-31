FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore June bank lending steady from May
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore June bank lending steady from May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore was barely changed in June from May as loans to building and construction grew while lending to general commerce and manufacturing fell, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$597.7 billion (US$479.96 billion) last month, compared to S$597.5 billion in May, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

From a year earlier, June bank lending rose 12.3 percent.

Housing and bridging loans increased 7.5 percent in June to S$171.8 billion from S$159.9 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank data. The loans stood at S$170.7 billion in May.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$524.9 billion in June from S$515.7 billion in May.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (1 US dollar = 1.2453 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.