Singapore July bank lending stable from June

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore was barely changed in July from June as loans to manufacturing, building and construction rose while lending to financial institutions fell, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$597.4 billion ($478.4 billion) last month, compared to S$597.7 billion in June, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

July bank lending rose 10.8 percent from a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans grew 7.0 percent in July to S$172.6 billion from S$161.2 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank data. The loans stood at S$171.8 billion in June.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) were at S$524.4 billion in July, compared to S$524.9 billion in June.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg