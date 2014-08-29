FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore July bank lending stable from June
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore July bank lending stable from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore was barely changed in July from June as loans to manufacturing, building and construction rose while lending to financial institutions fell, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$597.4 billion ($478.4 billion) last month, compared to S$597.7 billion in June, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

July bank lending rose 10.8 percent from a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans grew 7.0 percent in July to S$172.6 billion from S$161.2 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank data. The loans stood at S$171.8 billion in June.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) were at S$524.4 billion in July, compared to S$524.9 billion in June.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg

$1=1.2487 Singapore dollar Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.