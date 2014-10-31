FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore September bank lending steady from August
October 31, 2014 / 2:24 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore September bank lending steady from August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore barely changed in September from August as loans to financial institutions rose, offsetting falls in lending to manufacturing, building and construction, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$604.5 billion ($473.2 billion) last month, compared to S$604.6 billion in August, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

September bank lending grew 10.6 percent from S$546.6 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in September increased 6.5 percent to S$174.5 billion from S$163.8 billion a year earlier, according to the central bank data.

The loans stood at S$173.5 billion in August.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) were at S$527.3 billion in September, compared to S$521.3 billion in August.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 dollar = 1.2775 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Michael Perry)

