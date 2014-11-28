Singapore October bank lending stable from September

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore was barely changed in October from September as loans to building and construction rose, offseting falls in lending to financial institutions, while loans to the manufacturing sector fell.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$604.4 billion ($464.39 billion) last month, compared to S$604.5 billion in September, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday.

October bank lending grew 9.0 percent from S$554.3 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in October increased 6.4 percent to S$175.5 billion from S$164.9 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$174.5 billion in September.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currency units (ACU) were S$528.2 billion in October, compared to S$527.3 billion in September.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3015 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)