Singapore August bank lending up 1.2 pct from July
September 30, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore August bank lending up 1.2 pct from July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.2 percent in August from July as lending for building and construction edged higher, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted to S$604.6 billion (474.75 billion U.S. dollars) last month, compared to S$597.4 billion in July, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

August bank lending rose 11.8 percent from S$540.8 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans grew 6.6 percent year-on-year in August to S$173.5 billion from S$162.7 billion in August 2013, according to the central bank data. The loans stood at S$172.6 billion in July.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) were at S$521.3 billion in August, compared to S$524.4 billion in July.

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (1 US dollar = 1.2735 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Michael Perry)

