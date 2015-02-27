FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Jan bank lending dips as commerce, financial loans decline
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Jan bank lending dips as commerce, financial loans decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore fell in January from the previous month, as a drop in loans to general commerce and financial institutions offset increases in lending to manufacturers, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$607.47 billion ($447.89 billion) last month, compared with S$607.91 billion in December, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

January bank lending grew 4.3 percent from S$582.24 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in January increased to S$178.27 billion from S$167.33 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$177.43 billion in December.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$553.65 billion in January, up from S$541.17 billion in December.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3563 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano)

