Singapore Feb bank lending falls as commerce, finance loans slide

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore fell in February from the previous month, as a drop in loans to general commerce and financial institutions offset increases in loans to manufacturers, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$603.52 billion ($438.73 billion) last month, compared with S$607.47 billion in January, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

February bank lending grew 3.3 percent from S$584.47 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in February rose to S$178.38 billion from S$168.17 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$178.27 billion in January.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$558.12 billion in February, up from S$553.65 billion in January.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3756 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)