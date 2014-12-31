FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore November bank lending rises from October
#Credit Markets
December 31, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore November bank lending rises from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore rose in November from October, helped by increases in loans to sectors such as building and construction as well as business services.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$608.2 billion ($460.83 billion) last month, compared with S$604.4 billion in October, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Wednesday.

November bank lending grew 7.5 percent from S$565.8 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in November increased to S$176.2 billion from S$165.9 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$175.5 billion in October.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$539.9 billion in November, compared with S$528.2 billion in October.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3198 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

