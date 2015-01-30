FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore December bank lending slips from November
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore December bank lending slips from November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Total bank lending in Singapore fell in December from the previous month, as a drop in loans to sectors such as manufacturing and general commerce offset increases for others including building and construction.

Loans and advances by domestic banks in the city-state amounted to S$607.96 billion ($449.91 billion) last month, compared with S$608.17 billion in November, according to data released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday.

December bank lending grew 5.9 percent from S$574.27 billion a year earlier.

Housing and bridging loans in December increased to S$177.4 billion from S$166.5 billion a year earlier. These loans stood at S$176.2 billion in November.

Loans and advances in non-Singapore Asian currencies (ACU) were S$541.1 billion in December, compared with S$539.9 billion in November.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg ($1 = 1.3513 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.