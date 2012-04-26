FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore March industrial output -3.4 pct y/y
#Asia
April 26, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore March industrial output -3.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Economic
Development Board (EDB) released the following industrial
production data for March on Thursday (growth in percentage
terms): 	
    	
                 Mar   Feb    Jan    Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept
 ** m/m s/adj   +2.7  -1.6*   2.6*   8.9  -7.4   3.5   -0.3
  y/y           -3.4  11.8*  -9.4*  25.2  -2.3   6.6    7.5
 
 - Excluding Biomedical
 ** m/m s/adj   +2.9  -0.8*   1.6*   7.2  -2.3   0.9   -3.7
  y/y           -3.4   6.7* -16.3*  -4.3 -12.6 -12.3  -12.9
  ** seasonally adjusted	
   * revised number	
	
   CONTEXT	
    - The fall in March industrial output had been expected by
economists due to the high base a year earlier but the
month-on-month gain defied forecasts of a contraction.       	
    - Singapore's electronics output shrank 15.9 percent from a
year earlier due to lower output across the broad with the
exception to data storage, which has been running at higher
production rates after supply chain disruptions in Thailand.	
    - Output from the biomedical cluster fell 3.3 percent,
partly due to a 6.3 percent contraction in pharmaceuticals.     
  	
    - Economists polled by Reuters had a consensus forecast of a
month-on-month seasonally adjusted contraction of 1.4 percent
and year-on-year drop of 4.9 percent for industrial production.	
    - Bank of America Merrill Lynch said flash GDP estimates for
the first three months of 2012 showed manufacturing contracted
during the quarter, implying a year-on-year decline in March
industrial output. 	
    - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell unexpectedly in
March as a recovery in electronics and a strong showing by
pharmaceuticals were weighed down by a 99 percent drop in ship
and oil rig sales, which tend to vary sharply from month to
month. 	
    - Singapore's manufacturing sector expanded for a second
consecutive month in March, signaling the worst may be over as
new export orders and production edged higher, the city-state's
latest Purchasing Manager's Index showed. 	
    - Production and export data in Singapore do not always
tally because of differences in the way they are measured. They
are also difficult to predict because biomedical output, in
particular, tends to be highly volatile.	
	
 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

