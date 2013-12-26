Singapore Nov manufacturing +4.0 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - (%) Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun m/m s/adj -2.8 0.2 4.1 -1.3 -1.2 -2.0 y/y 4.0 8.3 9.3 3.5 3.0 -4.6 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj -2.0 y/y 5.7 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -4.7 0.5 6.3 y/y 5.5 10.9 11.3 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 7.2 7.1 5.3 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -3.2 -7.5 1.0 Electronics 11.0 23.4 17.2 Marine/offshore 7.1 20.1 20.6 engg * October output revised slightly higher, changes to other months Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)