FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Nov manufacturing +4.0 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 26, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Nov manufacturing +4.0 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) -  
             (%)  Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul    Jun
       m/m s/adj  -2.8   0.2    4.1   -1.3   -1.2   -2.0
             y/y  4.0    8.3    9.3    3.5    3.0   -4.6
                                                      
         REUTERS                                      
       FORECASTS                                    
       m/m s/adj  -2.0                                
             y/y  5.7                                 
                                                      
                                                      
           Excl.                                      
      biomedical                                    
             (%)                                      
       m/m s/adj  -4.7   0.5    6.3                   
             y/y  5.5   10.9   11.3                   
                                                      
   3m moving avg                                      
          (total                                    
 manufacturing)                                     
             y/y  7.2    7.1    5.3                   
                                                      
   SECTORS (y/y)                                      
 Pharmaceuticals  -3.2  -7.5    1.0                   
    Electronics   11.0  23.4   17.2                   
 Marine/offshore  7.1   20.1   20.6                   
            engg                                    
 * October output revised slightly higher, changes to other
months
    Please click on for the poll.
   

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.