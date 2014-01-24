FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Dec industrial production +6.2 pct y/y, exceeds forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 24, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Dec industrial production +6.2 pct y/y, exceeds forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) -  D SI SIS E M 
             (%)  Dec       Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug    July 
       m/m s/adj  5.2       -0.2    0.2    4.1   -1.3   -1.3
             y/y  6.2        6.6    8.2    9.3    3.6    3.0
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj   1.9                                    
             y/y  -0.4                                    
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj  5.0       -1.7    0.4                   
             y/y  12.1       8.7   10.8                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y  7.0       8.1     7.1                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals  -21.2     -3.4   -7.5                   
    Electronics    22.2     11.0   23.3                   
 Marine/offshore   19.8     23.0   20.2                   
            engg                                        
 * Figures for past months may also differ from previously
released data due to revisions. Please click on 
for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.