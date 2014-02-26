FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore January manufacturing -8.1 pct m/m, weaker than expected
February 26, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore January manufacturing -8.1 pct m/m, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) -  
             (%)  Jan       Dec     Nov   Oct    Sept    Aug
       m/m s/adj  -8.1      3.4     0.7    0.4    3.0   -0.9
             y/y   3.9      6.4     6.6    8.2    9.3    3.5
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj  -4.8                                    
             y/y   6.8                                    
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj  -8.1       3.1   -0.7                   
             y/y   3.7      12.3    8.7                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   5.7      7.0     8.0                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals   4.5     -21.2   -3.4                   
    Electronics    7.4      22.3   11.1                   
 Marine/offshore  -1.1      19.6   22.6                   
            engg                                        
 * Figures for past months may differ from previously released
data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
