Singapore January manufacturing -8.1 pct m/m, weaker than expected

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - (%) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug m/m s/adj -8.1 3.4 0.7 0.4 3.0 -0.9 y/y 3.9 6.4 6.6 8.2 9.3 3.5 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj -4.8 y/y 6.8 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -8.1 3.1 -0.7 y/y 3.7 12.3 8.7 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 5.7 7.0 8.0 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 4.5 -21.2 -3.4 Electronics 7.4 22.3 11.1 Marine/offshore -1.1 19.6 22.6 engg * Figures for past months may differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)