Singapore February manufacturing output +12.8 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - (%) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept m/m s/adj 6.2 -7.8 3.4 0.7 0.4 3.0 y/y 12.8 4.4 6.4 6.7 8.2 9.3 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 4.0 y/y 12.9 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 3.8 -7.7 3.1 y/y 11.2 4.2 12.3 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 7.6 5.8 7.1 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 20.2 4.4 -21.2 Electronics 14.8 7.9 22.3 Marine/offshore 11.6 0.2 18.7 engg * January output was revised up to +4.4 percent year-on-year from +3.9 percent previously, and -7.8 percent on a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis from -8.1 percent previously. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)