Singapore February manufacturing output +12.8 pct y/y
March 26, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore February manufacturing output +12.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - 
             (%)    Feb     Jan     Dec    Nov    Oct   Sept
       m/m s/adj    6.2     -7.8    3.4    0.7    0.4    3.0
             y/y   12.8      4.4    6.4    6.7    8.2    9.3
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj    4.0                                   
             y/y   12.9                                   
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj    3.8     -7.7    3.1                   
             y/y   11.2      4.2   12.3                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y    7.6      5.8    7.1                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals   20.2      4.4   -21.2                  
    Electronics    14.8      7.9    22.3                  
 Marine/offshore   11.6      0.2    18.7                  
            engg                                        
 
    * January output was revised up to +4.4 percent year-on-year
from +3.9 percent previously, and -7.8 percent on a
month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis from -8.1 percent
previously.
    Figures for other months may also differ from previously
released data due to revisions.
    Please click on for the poll.  

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
