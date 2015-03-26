FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Feb manufacturing output -3.6 pct y/y; +4.1 pct m/m
March 26, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Feb manufacturing output -3.6 pct y/y; +4.1 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - 
             (%)    Feb     Jan     Dec    Nov    Oct   Sept
       m/m s/adj    4.1     -4.7    2.7   -1.9    3.3   -3.4
             y/y   -3.6      1.3   -1.6   -1.9    0.3   -1.2
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj   -0.7                                   
             y/y   -3.4                                   
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj    1.1     -4.8    2.4                   
             y/y   -3.9      0.1   -1.8                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   -1.3     -0.8   -1.1                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Electronics       -4.5     -0.2   -2.5                   
 Pharmaceuticals   -7.3      3.9   -1.8                   
 Marine/offshore   -1.7      3.8   -0.6                   
 engg                                                   
 * January year-on-year output revised higher. Figures for other
months may also differ from previously released data due to
revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
