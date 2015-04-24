FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore March manufacturing output -5.5 pct y/y vs -5.9 pct forecast
April 24, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore March manufacturing output -5.5 pct y/y vs -5.9 pct forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - 
       
             (%)  March     Feb     Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct
       m/m s/adj    1.2      4.4   -4.5    2.5   -1.9    3.3
             y/y   -5.5     -3.3    1.2   -1.8   -1.9    0.3
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj   0.5                                    
             y/y  -5.9                                    
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj   -0.9      1.1   -4.6                   
             y/y   -4.6     -3.9    0.0                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y    -2.7    -1.3   -0.9                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
    Electronics     -5.2    -4.5    0.0                   
 Pharmaceuticals   -13.9    -7.3    3.7                   
 Marine/offshore   -18.2    -1.3    3.8                   
            engg                                        
 * February output revised higher. Figures for other months may
also differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.   

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
