FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore April industrial output -8.7 pct y/y, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 26, 2015 / 5:02 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore April industrial output -8.7 pct y/y, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - 
             (%)  April    March    Feb   Jan     Dec    Nov
       m/m s/adj  -5.8       1.2    4.4   -4.5    2.5   -1.9
             y/y  -8.7      -5.5   -3.3    1.2   -1.8   -1.9
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj  +0.5                                    
             y/y  -3.0                                    
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj  -2.2      -0.9    1.1                   
             y/y  -1.9      -4.6   -3.9                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y  -5.9      -2.7   -1.3                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals  -38.0    -13.9   -7.3                   
    Electronics     1.2     -5.2   -4.5                   
 Marine/offshore  -10.5    -18.2   -1.3                   
            engg                                        
 * No revisions to March output. 
Figures for other months may differ from previously released
data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.