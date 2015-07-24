FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore June industrial production -4.4 pct y/y, below expectations
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 24, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore June industrial production -4.4 pct y/y, below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial
production in June shrank 4.4 percent from a year ago, with the
worse-than-expected result driven by a slide in marine and
offshore engineering output and weakness in electronics and
pharmaceuticals production.        
    

             (%)   JUNE     MAY    APRIL  MARCH   FEB   JAN 
       m/m s/adj   -3.3      2.5   -6.7    2.0    4.7   -4.6
             y/y   -4.4     -1.7   -8.6   -4.6   -3.2    1.1
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj    2.1                                   
             y/y   -0.4                                   
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj   -4.6      1.6   -3.0                   
             y/y   -5.3     -1.1   -1.5                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   -4.9     -5.0   -5.5                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals   -2.5    -10.3   -38.1                  
    Electronics    -2.1      2.4    1.9                   
 Marine/offshore  -21.7     -1.7   -9.4                   
            engg                                        
 * May output revised higher. Figures for other months may also
differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.