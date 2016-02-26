FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Jan factory output -0.5 pct y/y, better than forecast
February 26, 2016 / 5:02 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Jan factory output -0.5 pct y/y, better than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial
production in January fell less than expected from a year
earlier as output of pharmaceuticals and electronics swung to
growth, data showed on Friday.
    Manufacturing output fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier in
January, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board
showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a
decline of 4.8 percent.
    On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output rose 9.3 percent in January. The median forecast was for
a drop of 1.8 percent.

             (%)   Jan       Dec 
       m/m s/adj    9.3     -5.4
             y/y   -0.5     -11.9
                              
           Excl.              
      biomedical           
             (%)              
       m/m s/adj    4.4     -5.9
             y/y   -7.0     -13.8
                              
   3m moving avg              
          (total           
 manufacturing)            
             y/y   -5.4     -6.2
                              
   SECTORS (y/y)              
 Pharmaceuticals   34.3     -7.6
    Electronics     1.7     -13.7
 Marine/offshore   -29.7    -42.3
            engg           
 * December output revised lower.
  Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sam
Holmes)

