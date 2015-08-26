FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore July industrial output -6.1 pct y/y, below expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 26, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore July industrial output -6.1 pct y/y, below expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output
in July shrank 6.1 percent from a year earlier, weighed down by
falls in electronics and pharmaceuticals production as well as
weakness in marine and offshore engineering.
    On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing
output rose 1.0 percent in July.
    
             (%)   JULY    JUNE     MAY   APRIL  MARCH   FEB
       m/m s/adj    1.0     -2.8    2.7   -6.5    1.7    4.7
             y/y   -6.1     -4.0   -1.8   -8.8   -5.0   -3.3
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj    2.7                                   
             y/y   -3.3                                   
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj    1.2     -4.0    1.8                   
             y/y   -4.1     -4.8   -1.3                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   -4.0     -4.9   -5.3                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals   -18.1    -2.4   -10.3                  
    Electronics     -5.8    -1.8     1.9                  
 Marine/offshore   -10.2   -20.1    -1.7                  
            engg                                        
 * June output was revised higher. Figures for other months may
also differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.