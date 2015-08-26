Singapore July industrial output -6.1 pct y/y, below expectations

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial output in July shrank 6.1 percent from a year earlier, weighed down by falls in electronics and pharmaceuticals production as well as weakness in marine and offshore engineering. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing output rose 1.0 percent in July. (%) JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB m/m s/adj 1.0 -2.8 2.7 -6.5 1.7 4.7 y/y -6.1 -4.0 -1.8 -8.8 -5.0 -3.3 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 2.7 y/y -3.3 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 1.2 -4.0 1.8 y/y -4.1 -4.8 -1.3 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -4.0 -4.9 -5.3 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -18.1 -2.4 -10.3 Electronics -5.8 -1.8 1.9 Marine/offshore -10.2 -20.1 -1.7 engg * June output was revised higher. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)