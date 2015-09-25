FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Aug industrial output -7.0 pct y/y, weaker than expected
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 25, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Aug industrial output -7.0 pct y/y, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial
production in August fell 7.0 percent from a year earlier, due
to weakness in areas such as electronics and marine and offshore
engineering output.
    On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing
output fell 3.7 percent in August. Both the year-on-year and
month-on-month figures were weaker than the median forecasts in
a Reuters survey. 
                
             (%)    Aug      July 
       m/m s/adj   -3.7       0.7
             y/y   -7.0      -6.4
                               
         REUTERS               
       FORECASTS            
       m/m s/adj   -0.2        
             y/y   -5.0        
                               
                               
           Excl.               
      biomedical            
             (%)               
       m/m s/adj   -2.5       0.5
             y/y   -8.1      -4.5
                               
   3m moving avg               
          (total            
 manufacturing)             
             y/y   -5.7      -4.0
                               
   SECTORS (y/y)               
 Pharmaceuticals   -6.3     -18.0
    Electronics    -10.9     -7.4
 Marine/offshore   -26.7     -9.9
            engg            
 * July output revised lower. Figures for other months may also
differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.