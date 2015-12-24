FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Nov factory output falls 5.5 pct y/y, weaker than forecast
#Healthcare
December 24, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Nov factory output falls 5.5 pct y/y, weaker than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial
production in November fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier, hit
by weakness in electronics and  pharmaceuticals output, as well
as a slide in marine and offshore engineering production.
    On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output fell 3.6 percent in November, data showed on Thursday.
    Industrial production in November had been expected to fall
2.7 percent from a year earlier and rise 0.8 percent on a
month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, according to
forecasts in a Reuters survey. 
            
            (%)    Nov      Oct 
       m/m s/adj   -3.6      2.9
             y/y   -5.5     -4.7
                              
         REUTERS              
       FORECASTS           
       m/m s/adj    0.8       
             y/y   -2.7       
                              
                              
           Excl.              
      biomedical           
             (%)              
       m/m s/adj   -1.0      2.3
             y/y   -6.4     -5.6
                              
   3m moving avg              
          (total           
 manufacturing)            
             y/y   -4.8     -5.3
                              
   SECTORS (y/y)              
 Pharmaceuticals    -9.0   -10.8
    Electronics    -11.1   -14.6
 Marine/offshore   -20.1    -0.8
            engg           
 * October output revised higher. 
  Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
