Singapore Nov factory output falls 5.5 pct y/y, weaker than forecast

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in November fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier, hit by weakness in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, as well as a slide in marine and offshore engineering production. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory output fell 3.6 percent in November, data showed on Thursday. Industrial production in November had been expected to fall 2.7 percent from a year earlier and rise 0.8 percent on a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, according to forecasts in a Reuters survey. (%) Nov Oct m/m s/adj -3.6 2.9 y/y -5.5 -4.7 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 0.8 y/y -2.7 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -1.0 2.3 y/y -6.4 -5.6 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y -4.8 -5.3 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals -9.0 -10.8 Electronics -11.1 -14.6 Marine/offshore -20.1 -0.8 engg * October output revised higher. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)