FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore March factory output dips 0.5 pct y/y, less than expected
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 26, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore March factory output dips 0.5 pct y/y, less than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial
production in March fell less than expected from a year earlier
due to a surge in pharmaceuticals, data showed on Tuesday.
    Manufacturing output fell 0.5 percent from a year earlier in
March, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board
showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a drop
of 2.7 percent.
    On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output rose 1.0 percent in March, matching the median forecast
of an increase of 1.0 percent.

             (%)  March    Feb
       m/m s/adj    1.0   -4.7
             y/y   -0.5   -3.8
                            
           Excl.            
      biomedical         
             (%)            
       m/m s/adj   -1.0   -2.1
             y/y   -5.5   -6.3
                            
   3m moving avg            
          (total         
 manufacturing)          
             y/y   -1.0   -5.2
                            
   SECTORS (y/y)            
 Pharmaceuticals   27.9    4.0
    Electronics     5.8   -4.4
 Marine/offshore  -35.0  -23.3
            engg         
 * February output was revised higher.
Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.