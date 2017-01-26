FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Dec factory output rises 21.3 pct y/y, exceeds forecasts
January 26, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 7 months ago

Singapore Dec factory output rises 21.3 pct y/y, exceeds forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in December jumped more than expected from a year earlier on the back of a surge in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output in December rose 21.3 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed.

The median forecast of economists in a Reuters survey predicted a 9.5 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.4 percent in December. The median forecast was for a contraction of 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Kim Coghill)

