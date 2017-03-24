FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore February factory output rises 12.6 pct y/y
March 24, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 5 months ago

Singapore February factory output rises 12.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production rose more than expected from a year earlier in February, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in February rose 12.6 percent from a year earlier, the Singapore Economic Development Board said.

This exceeds the median forecast of 12 economists in a Reuters survey, which predicted a 10.8 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, however, industrial production fell 3.7 percent in February. The median forecast was for a rise of 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)

