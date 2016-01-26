FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Dec factory output -7.9 pct y/y, weaker than forecast
January 26, 2016 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Dec factory output -7.9 pct y/y, weaker than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial
production in December suffered its biggest slump in eight
months, hurt by weak output in the electronics industry and the
marine and offshore engineering sectors.
    Manufacturing output shrank 7.9 percent from a year earlier
in December, the biggest drop since April, data showed on
Tuesday, weaker than the median 7.0 percent fall forecast in a
Reuters survey. 
    On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output rose 2.0 percent in December, better than the median
forecast for a 1.2 percent rise. 
    
             (%)    Dec     Nov 
       m/m s/adj    2.0     -3.9
             y/y   -7.9     -6.4
                              
         REUTERS              
       FORECASTS           
       m/m s/adj    1.2       
             y/y   -7.0       
                              
           Excl.              
      biomedical           
             (%)              
       m/m s/adj    -2.7    -1.3
             y/y   -13.0    -7.6
                              
   SECTORS (y/y)              
 Pharmaceuticals    10.4    -9.0
    Electronics    -12.4   -13.9
 Marine/offshore   -40.3   -22.9
            engg           
 * November output revised lower.
 Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

