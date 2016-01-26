Singapore Dec factory output -7.9 pct y/y, weaker than forecast

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in December suffered its biggest slump in eight months, hurt by weak output in the electronics industry and the marine and offshore engineering sectors. Manufacturing output shrank 7.9 percent from a year earlier in December, the biggest drop since April, data showed on Tuesday, weaker than the median 7.0 percent fall forecast in a Reuters survey. On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output rose 2.0 percent in December, better than the median forecast for a 1.2 percent rise. (%) Dec Nov m/m s/adj 2.0 -3.9 y/y -7.9 -6.4 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 1.2 y/y -7.0 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -2.7 -1.3 y/y -13.0 -7.6 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 10.4 -9.0 Electronics -12.4 -13.9 Marine/offshore -40.3 -22.9 engg * November output revised lower. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)