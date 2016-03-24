FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Feb factory output falls 4.7 pct y/y, weaker than expected
March 24, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore Feb factory output falls 4.7 pct y/y, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial
production fell more than expected in February, hurt by a slide
in marine and offshore engineering output and weakness in areas
such as electronics production, data showed on Thursday.
    Manufacturing output fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier in
February, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board
showed, weaker than the median forecast of a 3.7 percent drop in
a Reuters survey.
    On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory
output fell 4.8 percent in February, worse than the median
forecast of a 2.2 percent decline.

             (%)    Feb     Jan 
       m/m s/adj   -4.8      9.9
             y/y   -4.7      0.1
                              
           Excl.              
      biomedical           
             (%)              
       m/m s/adj   -2.1      4.9
             y/y   -7.4     -6.4
                              
   3m moving avg              
          (total           
 manufacturing)            
             y/y   -5.8     -5.2
                              
   SECTORS (y/y)              
 Pharmaceuticals    4.0     35.1
    Electronics    -8.4      3.6
 Marine/offshore  -23.1    -29.8
            engg           
 * January output was revised higher.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

