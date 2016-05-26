FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore April factory output +2.9 pct y/y, exceeds forecasts
May 26, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore April factory output +2.9 pct y/y, exceeds forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production in April grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years, helped by output in the electronics and pharmaceuticals sectors expanding at a healthy clip, data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier in April, the largest increase since August 2014, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a contraction of 0.3 percent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output rose 4.8 percent in April, exceeding the median forecast of an increase of 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

