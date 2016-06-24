FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore May factory output +0.9 pct y/y; -0.4 pct m/m
June 24, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore May factory output +0.9 pct y/y; -0.4 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in May grew from a year earlier, helped by increases in pharmaceuticals and electronics output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier in May, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for an expansion of 1.0 percent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, factory output fell 0.4 percent in May. The median forecast was for a contraction of 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

