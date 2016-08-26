FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore July factory output -3.6 pct y/y, worse than expected
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 26, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore July factory output -3.6 pct y/y, worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Singapore’s industrial production in July unexpectedly shrank from a year earlier, as output falls in pharmaceuticals as well as marine and offshore engineering offset a rise in electronics, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier in July, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed on Friday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a rise of 0.9 percent.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory output fell 4.0 percent in July, versus the median forecast of a contraction of 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.