FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Singapore Aug factory output +0.1 pct y/y; weaker than expected
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 26, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore Aug factory output +0.1 pct y/y; weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in August barely grew from a year earlier, as a slide in marine and offshore engineering output and a fall in pharmaceuticals production tempered the positive impact from an expansion in electronics output.

Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier in August, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for an expansion of 0.6 percent.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory output was flat in August, weaker than the median forecast of an increase of 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.