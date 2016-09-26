Singapore Aug factory output +0.1 pct y/y; weaker than expected

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in August barely grew from a year earlier, as a slide in marine and offshore engineering output and a fall in pharmaceuticals production tempered the positive impact from an expansion in electronics output.

Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier in August, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for an expansion of 0.6 percent.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory output was flat in August, weaker than the median forecast of an increase of 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)