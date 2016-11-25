FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Oct factory output +1.2 pct y/y; marine and offshore production plummets
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
November 25, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 9 months ago

Singapore Oct factory output +1.2 pct y/y; marine and offshore production plummets

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in October rose slightly more than expected from a year earlier, helped by increases in electronics and pharmaceuticals production, although marine and offshore engineering output plunged.

Manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier in October, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey tipped a 1.1 percent expansion.

Tempering the increase in overall output was a 46.9 percent year-on-year slide in marine and offshore engineering output.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production eased 0.1 percent in October. The median forecast was contraction of 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

