Singapore March factory output rose 10.2 pct y/y, exceeds expectations

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production grew more than expected in March thanks to continued expansion in the electronics sector, data showed on Wednesday.

Manufacturing output in March rose 10.2 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, exceeding the median forecast in a Reuters survey, which predicted a 7.1 percent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production also grew more than expected at 5.0 percent in March. The median forecast was for a 0.9 percent rise. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sam Holmes)