Singapore April factory output rises 6.7 pct y/y, electronics solid

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production grew for the ninth consecutive month in April, thanks to a continued uptick in electronics output, data showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output in April rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, slightly higher than the median forecast in a Reuters survey for 6.4 percent expansion.

Singapore's trade-reliant economy is expected grow over 2 percent this year, the government said this week, closer to the top-end of its 1-3 percent target, mainly helped by improving global demand that has underpinned a bounce in the manufacturing sector.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.1 percent in April, again topping the median forecast for a contraction of 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)