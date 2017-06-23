UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
Manufacturing output in May rose 5.0 percent year-on-year, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed, slower than the median forecast in a Reuters survey for a 7.4 percent expansion.
Electronics output grew 35.1 percent year-on-year in May, although cooling from a revised 48.2 percent annual growth from the month before.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell a more-than-expected 3.5 percent in May. The median forecast was for a contraction of 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
