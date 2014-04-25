FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore March manufacturing output +12.1 pct y/y, exceeds expectations
#Healthcare
April 25, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore March manufacturing output +12.1 pct y/y, exceeds expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - 
             (%)  March     Feb    Jan     Dec   Nov     Oct
       m/m s/adj  6.1        6.5   -7.8    3.2    0.7    0.5
             y/y  12.1      13.1    4.3    6.4    6.8    8.4
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj  1.5                                     
             y/y  6.3                                     
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj   1.6       3.9   -7.8                   
             y/y  10.9      11.2    4.1                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y  9.8       7.7     5.9                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals  19.4      20.5    4.4                   
    Electronics    8.7      15.2    7.6                   
 Marine/offshore  45.1      12.5    0.4                   
            engg                                        
 * February output was revised higher. Figures for past months
may differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
