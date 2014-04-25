Singapore March manufacturing output +12.1 pct y/y, exceeds expectations

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - (%) March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct m/m s/adj 6.1 6.5 -7.8 3.2 0.7 0.5 y/y 12.1 13.1 4.3 6.4 6.8 8.4 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 1.5 y/y 6.3 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj 1.6 3.9 -7.8 y/y 10.9 11.2 4.1 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 9.8 7.7 5.9 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 19.4 20.5 4.4 Electronics 8.7 15.2 7.6 Marine/offshore 45.1 12.5 0.4 engg * February output was revised higher. Figures for past months may differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)