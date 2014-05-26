FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore April manufacturing output weaker than expected as tech output falls
May 26, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore April manufacturing output weaker than expected as tech output falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - 
             (%)  April    March   Feb     Jan   Dec     Nov
       m/m s/adj  -4.7      6.0     6.7   -7.9    3.2    0.7
             y/y   4.6      12.1   13.2    4.3    6.4    6.8
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj   -2.9                                   
             y/y    6.5                                   
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj  -7.3       1.6    4.0                   
             y/y  -0.7      11.0   11.3                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   9.8      9.9     7.7                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals  26.5      19.6   20.8                   
    Electronics   -8.8      8.6    15.2                   
 Marine/offshore   8.2      42.6   12.4                   
     engineering                                        
 * Month-on-month seasonally adjusted industrial production for
March revised down to +6.0 percent from +6.1 percent previously.
Year-on-year figure for March is unchanged. Figures for other
months may also differ from previously released data due to
revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.
   

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

