Singapore June manufacturing output +0.4 pct y/y, well below expectations
July 25, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore June manufacturing output +0.4 pct y/y, well below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - 
             (%)  June      May    April  March   Feb   Jan 
       m/m s/adj  -0.1      -5.6   -3.6    6.0    6.9   -7.9
             y/y   0.4      -1.9    5.9   12.3   13.3    4.2
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj  0.5                                     
             y/y  1.3                                     
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj   -0.2     0.4    -6.0                   
             y/y    0.1     0.2     1.0                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y    1.5     5.5    10.3                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals   -0.3    -11.6   26.7                   
    Electronics    -4.8     -4.0   -5.5                   
 Marine/offshore    9.3      3.0    8.8                   
            engg                                        
 * May output revised to -1.9 percent year-on-year from -2.5
percent previously. Figures for other months may also differ
from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.
   

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
