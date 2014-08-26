Singapore July manufacturing output +3.3 pct y/y; +2.7 pct m/m

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - (%) July June May April March Feb m/m s/adj 2.7 0.2 -5.3 -4.0 6.0 7.0 y/y 3.3 0.8 -1.8 5.6 12.4 13.3 REUTERS FORECASTS m/m s/adj 2.0 y/y 3.7 Excl. biomedical (%) m/m s/adj -0.8 0.2 0.8 y/y -2.2 0.6 0.2 3m moving avg (total manufacturing) y/y 0.8 1.5 5.4 SECTORS (y/y) Pharmaceuticals 28.0 -0.4 -11.6 Electronics -2.9 -4.4 -4.0 Marine/offshore -9.0 9.1 2.9 engg *Figures for June output were revised higher. Figures for other months may also differ from previously released data due to revisions. Please click on for the poll. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)