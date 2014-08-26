FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore July manufacturing output +3.3 pct y/y; +2.7 pct m/m
August 26, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore July manufacturing output +3.3 pct y/y; +2.7 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) -  
             (%)  July      June    May   April  March   Feb
       m/m s/adj   2.7      0.2    -5.3   -4.0    6.0    7.0
             y/y   3.3      0.8    -1.8    5.6   12.4   13.3
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj   2.0                                    
             y/y   3.7                                    
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj  -0.8      0.2     0.8                   
             y/y  -2.2      0.6     0.2                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   0.8      1.5     5.4                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals  28.0      -0.4   -11.6                  
    Electronics   -2.9      -4.4   -4.0                   
 Marine/offshore  -9.0       9.1    2.9                   
            engg                                        
 *Figures for June output were revised higher. Figures for other
months may also differ from previously released data due to
revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
