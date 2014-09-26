FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore August manufacturing output +4.2 pct y/y, weaker than expected
#Healthcare
September 26, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore August manufacturing output +4.2 pct y/y, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - 
             (%)    Aug     July   June    May   April  March
       m/m s/adj   -0.2     2.4     0.1   -5.1   -4.0    6.1
             y/y    4.2     3.0     0.8   -1.8    5.5   12.4
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj  0.0                                     
             y/y  5.0                                     
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj    4.6     -0.5   -0.1                   
             y/y    3.0     -2.2    0.3                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y    2.6      0.7    1.5                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals    7.5     28.3   -0.3                   
    Electronics     7.2     -2.0   -5.0                   
 Marine/offshore    9.1     -9.1    9.2                   
            engg                                        
 * July manufacturing output revised to +3.0 percent year-on-year
from +3.3 percent previously. Figures for other months may also
differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.   

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
