Singapore September manufacturing output -1.2 pct y/y, weaker than expected
October 24, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore September manufacturing output -1.2 pct y/y, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - 
             (%)  Sept      Aug    July   June    May   April
       m/m s/adj  -3.3      -0.4    2.3    0.1    -5.1  -4.1
             y/y  -1.2       4.0    3.0    0.8    -1.7   5.5
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj  -0.8                                    
             y/y   0.1                                    
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj   1.2      4.3    -0.5                   
             y/y   0.5      2.8    -2.2                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   1.9      2.6     0.7                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals  -18.3     7.1    28.3                   
    Electronics    -1.7     7.0    -2.0                   
 Marine/offshore   11.2     9.2    -9.0                   
            engg                                        
 * August output was revised lower. Figures for other months may
also differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
