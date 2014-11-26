FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Oct industrial output +0.2 pct y/y; pharma rebounds
#Healthcare
November 26, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Oct industrial output +0.2 pct y/y; pharma rebounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) -    
             (%)  Oct      Sept    Aug    July   June   May 
       m/m s/adj   2.6      -2.9   -0.3    2.2    0.1   -5.0
             y/y   0.2      -1.0    3.8    2.7    0.7   -1.9
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj   2.3                                    
             y/y   1.0                                    
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj  -3.4      1.7     4.4                   
             y/y  -4.3      0.9     2.5                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   0.9      1.8     2.4                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals  24.3     -18.3    7.1                   
    Electronics   -6.1      -2.3    6.2                   
 Marine/offshore  -9.1      10.8    9.9                   
            engg                                        
 * September output revised to smaller decline. Figures for other
months may also differ from previously released data due to
revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
