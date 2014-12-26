FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Nov manufacturing output -2.8 pct y/y, far below expectation
December 26, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Nov manufacturing output -2.8 pct y/y, far below expectation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - 
             (%)  Nov       Oct    Sept    Aug   July   June
       m/m s/adj   -1.4      2.3   -2.9   -0.3    2.2    0.1
            y/y    -2.8     -0.2   -1.0    3.8    2.7    0.7
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
      m/m s/adj     0.5                                   
             y/y    1.2                                   
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
       m/m s/adj    1.6     -3.8    1.7                   
             y/y   -3.1     -4.7    0.8                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   -1.3      0.8    1.7                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals   -4.4     24.3   -18.3                  
    Electronics     1.2     -6.8   -2.1                   
 Marine/offshore   -3.9    -10.0   10.3                   
            engg                                        
 * October output revised lower. Figures for other months may
also differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
