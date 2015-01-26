FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Dec manufacturing down by less than expected 1.9 pct y/y
January 26, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Dec manufacturing down by less than expected 1.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) -   
             (%)  Dec       Nov     Oct   Sept    Aug   July 
       m/m s/adj   1.8      -1.0    2.8   -3.1   -0.3    2.1
             y/y  -1.9      -2.1    0.1   -1.2    3.8    2.7
                                                          
         REUTERS                                          
       FORECASTS                                        
       m/m s/adj   1.4                                    
             y/y  -3.9                                    
                                                          
                                                          
           Excl.                                          
      biomedical                                        
             (%)                                          
      m/m s/adj     1.5      2.0   -3.3                   
             y/y   -2.1     -2.4   -4.3                   
                                                          
   3m moving avg                                          
          (total                                        
 manufacturing)                                         
             y/y   -1.3     -1.1    0.8                   
                                                          
   SECTORS (y/y)                                          
 Pharmaceuticals   -1.8     -4.4   24.3                   
    Electronics    -2.4      1.0   -6.1                   
 Marine/offshore   -3.1     -2.3   -9.2                   
            engg                                        
 * November output revised higher. Figures for other months may
also differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
