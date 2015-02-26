FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore January manufacturing +0.9 pct y/y, weaker than expected
February 26, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore January manufacturing +0.9 pct y/y, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - 

             (%)    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct   Sept    Aug
       m/m s/adj   -4.7    2.4   -1.8    3.3   -3.4   -1.3
             y/y    0.9   -1.9   -1.9    0.2   -1.2    3.8
                                                        
         REUTERS                                        
       FORECASTS                                      
       m/m s/adj   -2.4                                 
             y/y    3.7                                 
                                                        
                                                        
           Excl.                                        
      biomedical                                      
             (%)                                        
       m/m s/adj   -4.6    2.1    1.0                   
             y/y    0.0   -2.1   -2.2                   
                                                        
   3m moving avg                                        
          (total                                      
 manufacturing)                                       
             y/y   -1.0   -1.2   -1.0                   
                                                        
   SECTORS (y/y)                                        
    Electronics     0.0   -2.5    1.1                   
 Pharmaceuticals    3.6   -1.8   -4.4                   
 Marine/offshore    4.2   -1.6   -0.9                   
            engg                                      
 * December month-on-month output was revised higher, while the
year-on-year reading was unchanged. Figures for other months may
also differ from previously released data due to revisions.
   Please click on for the poll.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
