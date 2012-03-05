FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore PMI rises in Feb after 7 months of dips
#Asia
March 5, 2012

Singapore PMI rises in Feb after 7 months of dips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's
manufacturing sector expanded in February for the first time in
eight months as new orders and production rose, a business
survey showed on Monday, giving some solace amid concerns about
the city-state's economic outlook.	
    The Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for February stood at
50.4 points, up from January's 48.7 points, the Singapore
Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) said.	
    Readings below the key 50-point level indicate a contraction
in activity.	
    A separate PMI for Singapore's important electronics sector
rose to 51.0 from January's 50.5 due to continued expansion in
domestic and overseas orders, SIPMM reported. It was the second
straight month of rises for electronics.	
    Asia's factories have been hit by weak demand in the West,
particularly from Europe, although there are signs the sector is
beginning to turn around.	
    China's official PMI, released on March 1, showed the
factory sector expanded slightly in February, supporting hopes
the world's second-biggest economy will avoid a hard landing.
 	
    Taiwan saw its first expansion in nine months as its
February PMI leapt to 52.7 from January's 48.9. 	
    Singapore's trade-driven economy contracted in the last  
three months of 2011 and several economists predict it will sink
into recession this quarter. 	
        	
    SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI  	
Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep   Aug   Jul   Jun   May   	
50.4 48.7 49.5 48.7 49.5 48.3  49.4  49.3  50.4  50.8	
 	
    Electronics Index  	
51.0 50.5 49.7 50.9 52.1 47.2  48.0  49.5  50.9  51.4	
 	
    New Export Orders Index	
50.5 49.0 49.5 47.3 46.8 47.6  48.7  49.1  49.3  51.4	
        	
    CONTEXT:	
    - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.	
    - The rise in the overall PMI was due to "a first-time
expansion in new orders and new export orders as well as
production output," the SIPMM said, adding that inventories
shrank and the stock of finished goods continued to grow.	
     - For more PMI reports from around the world, see 	
 	
	
 (Reporting by John O'Callaghan; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

