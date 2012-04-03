FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore PMI: manufacturing grew again in March
#Asia
April 3, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

Singapore PMI: manufacturing grew again in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's manufacturing
sector expanded for a second consecutive month in March,
signalling the worst may be over as new export orders and
production edged higher, the city-state's latest Purchasing
Manager's Index showed. 	
    The PMI stood at 50.2 points in March, slightly below
February's 50.4 but still above the key 50-point level that
shows an increase in activity, the Singapore Institute of
Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) said on Tuesday.	
    A separate PMI for Singapore's important electronics sector
rose to 51.5 in March from 51.0 in February due to further
expansion in new orders from overseas and domestic markets,
SIPMM said.	
    The PMI for electronics has now been in positive territory
for three straight months.	
    Asia's factories have been hit by weak demand in the West,
particularly from Europe, although there are signs things are
beginning to turn around.	
    The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its
index of factory activity rose to 53.4 from 52.4, topping
economists' expectations. Factory activity also strengthened in
leading Asian exporters China, South Korea and Taiwan, although
output was still far from robust. 	
        	
    SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI  	
Mar  Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep   Aug   Jul   Jun   	
50.2 50.4 48.7 49.5 48.7 49.5 48.3  49.4  49.3  50.4	
 	
    Electronics Index  	
51.5 51.0 50.5 49.7 50.9 52.1 47.2  48.0  49.5  50.9	
 	
    New Export Orders Index	
51.0 50.5 49.0 49.5 47.3 46.8 47.6  48.7  49.1  49.3	
        	
    CONTEXT:	
    - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.	
    - Economists who cover Singapore say the PMI does not appear
to track activity in pharmaceuticals, which has been Singapore's
fastest-growing manufacturing sector in recent years.	
     - For more PMI reports from around the world, see 	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

