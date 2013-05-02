Singapore PMI weakens in April as orders slow

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in Singapore slackened last month as the export-dependent factories reported slower growth in new orders, an industry survey showed on Thursday, in yet another sign the global economic recovery is losing steam. The Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) dipped to 50.3 points in April from 50.6 points in March, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM). The index, however, stayed above the key 50-point level that separates expansion from contraction for a second straight month. "The dip in the overall PMI was attributed to slower growth in new orders and new export orders. Production output and input prices continued to expand but recorded lower readings," SIPMM said. A separate PMI for Singapore's electronics sector dipped slightly, falling to 51.2 points from 52.9 points in March. Singapore exports most of what it manufactures and its trade is around three times GDP. SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May 50.3 50.6 49.4 50.2 48.6 48.8 48.3 48.7 49.1 49.8 50.4 50.4 Electronics Index 51.2 51.9 52.1 49.9 46.6 47.4 47.5 50.0 50.7 49.2 50.4 50.8 New Export Orders Index 50.6 51.1 49.2 50.7 47.4 48.5 48.0 49.4 50.4 50.2 51.1 50.8 CONTEXT: - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on manufacturing and exports. - Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity at pharmaceutical companies, which last year contributed more to Singapore's GDP than electronics for the first time in history. - For more PMI reports from around the world, see (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)